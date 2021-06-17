AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Short Interest Up 56.6% in May

AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, an increase of 56.6% from the May 13th total of 95,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,976,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

SOAN opened at $0.05 on Thursday. AngioSoma has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06.

AngioSoma Company Profile

AngioSoma, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

