Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.50 million-147.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.15 million.
NASDAQ ANIK traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 95,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $48.37.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.
In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.
