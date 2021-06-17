Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $143.50 million-147.42 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $144.15 million.

NASDAQ ANIK traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 95,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.56 million, a PE ratio of -22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.73. Anika Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $48.37.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.39 million. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $85,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.