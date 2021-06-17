Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.100- for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $25.200. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Stephens raised their price objective on Anthem from $395.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Anthem from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $399.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $403.89.

ANTM traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.20. 778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,213,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $385.62. Anthem has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $406.00. The firm has a market cap of $92.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.86 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.98 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total transaction of $520,610.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 108,560 shares of company stock worth $40,153,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

