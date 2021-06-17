Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital were worth $2,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 4th quarter worth $312,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital during the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APSG opened at $9.85 on Thursday. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $11.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

