Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at B. Riley

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Shares of NYSE:APLE opened at $16.31 on Tuesday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $8.44 and a 52 week high of $16.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $291,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,652,460. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 12,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $196,969.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,065,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,246,160.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $859,180 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,593,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,932,000 after acquiring an additional 31,519 shares during the period. Masterton Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Masterton Capital Management LP now owns 657,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,574,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $167,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,836,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Alternative Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.48% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

