Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.88.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock remained flat at $$8.78 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,109. The stock has a market cap of $235.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $49.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.41 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 550,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,447,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,334,000 after purchasing an additional 107,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,126,000. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

