Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of APRE stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $41.12.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aprea Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aprea Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 340,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 226,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

