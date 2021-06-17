Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) Short Interest Update

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the May 13th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 719,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 9.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of APRE stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.53. The company has a market capitalization of $104.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of -0.02. Aprea Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $41.12.
Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APRE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 340,080 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 517,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 226,696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Aprea Therapeutics by 201.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $906,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile
Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.
