Arconic Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ARNC)

Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,109 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,269% compared to the average volume of 154 call options.

Shares of ARNC opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.07. Arconic has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -40.24 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.19. Arconic had a negative net margin of 1.73% and a positive return on equity of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Arconic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Arconic will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mary Zik sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $229,548.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,101. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark J. Vrablec sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $371,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,756 shares of company stock worth $788,073. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth $2,968,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Arconic by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 682,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,341,000 after buying an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Arconic by 15.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth $328,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth $642,000. Institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Arconic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

