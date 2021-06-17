Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Holdings Raised by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned about 6.22% of Argo Group International worth $108,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group International during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Argo Group International stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.01 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.46. Argo Group International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -193.75%.

ARGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group International in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.08.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, contract liability, commercial multi-peril, product liability, environmental liability, and auto liability insurance products; workers compensation, general liability, auto liability, and various public entity liability risks; management liability, and errors and omissions liability; and surety and inland marine insurance products.

