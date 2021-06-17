Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Update

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 32.3% from the May 13th total of 22,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDS. Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $534,000. 9.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARDS stock traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $7.04. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,818. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.10. The company has a market cap of $79.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.14.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

