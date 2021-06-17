Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (OTCMKTS:ARLUF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the May 13th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.0 days.
OTCMKTS ARLUF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.35. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,548. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94. Aristocrat Leisure has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $33.02.
Aristocrat Leisure Company Profile
