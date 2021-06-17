Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Arlo Technologies, Inc. product design, wireless connectivity, cloud infrastructure and cutting-edge AI capabilities focuses on delivering a seamless, smart home experience. The company’s cloud-based platform provides users with visibility, insight and a powerful means to help protect and connect in real-time. Its connected devices, including wire-free smart Wi-Fi and LTE-enabled cameras, advanced baby monitors and smart security lights. Arlo Technologies, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

ARLO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ARLO stock opened at $7.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total value of $137,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 652,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arlo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Arlo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.