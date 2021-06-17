Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.33. 7,937 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,230,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $601.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.28 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 576.1% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 234,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 200,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $566,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 20,864 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 148.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 14,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. 68.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:ARLO)

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Read More: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.