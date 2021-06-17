Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Artificial Life, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a decline of 33.5% from the May 13th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIF traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.05. 23,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,378. Artificial Life has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.03.

Artificial Life Company Profile

Artificial Life, Inc operates as a technology investment company. It operates content development studio, which implements custom solutions for smartphones and tablet devices. The company focuses on mobile and cross-platform applications and games. It is also involved in patent and technology licensing activities that specializes in intellectual property in the field of augmented reality technology and applications.

