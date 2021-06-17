Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APAM. Citigroup cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Artisan Partners Asset Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE APAM traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. 443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,854. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.90. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $30.66 and a 1 year high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.86.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,469,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

