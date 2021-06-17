ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Up 35.3% in May

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE ASA traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 85,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,902. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $25.45.
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
