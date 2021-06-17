ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Short Interest Up 35.3% in May

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the May 13th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE ASA traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.20. The company had a trading volume of 85,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,902. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.02. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $25.45.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,095 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC boosted its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 13,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

