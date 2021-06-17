Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 355.33 ($4.64).

ASCL has been the subject of several research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 410 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ascential from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Ascential alerts:

ASCL stock opened at GBX 399.17 ($5.22) on Thursday. Ascential has a 12 month low of GBX 258.20 ($3.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 408.80 ($5.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 357.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.61 billion and a PE ratio of -11.72.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.