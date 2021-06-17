Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Ashtead Group had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter.

Shares of Ashtead Group stock opened at $286.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.54. Ashtead Group has a one year low of $127.65 and a one year high of $306.00. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ashtead Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ashtead Group in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ashtead Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.00.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

