Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astronics Corporation is a manufacturer of specialized lighting and electronics for the cockpit, cabin and exteriors of military, commercial transport and private business jet aircraft. A major lighting and electronics supplier to the aircraft industry, its strategy is to expand from a components and subsystems supplier to an aircraft lighting systems integrator, increasing the value and content it provides to various aircraft platforms. Luminescent Systems Inc. is Astronics’ primary operating subsidiary which produces its aerospace and defense products. “

Get Astronics alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Astronics in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

ATRO opened at $19.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.26. Astronics has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $20.93. The stock has a market cap of $601.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 2.11.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.29). Astronics had a negative return on equity of 12.23% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $105.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Astronics will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Astronics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,171,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,164,000 after buying an additional 88,035 shares during the period. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Astronics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,273,441 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $16,848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Astronics by 2,611.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 969,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after purchasing an additional 933,448 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Astronics by 1,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,544,000 after purchasing an additional 808,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Astronics by 606.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 790,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,256,000 after acquiring an additional 678,300 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, and electronics industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astronics (ATRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.