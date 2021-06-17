AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.37% of AtriCure worth $10,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 58.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 646 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 981 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 19.8% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $75.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.48, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. AtriCure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $80.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The business had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ATRC shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.89.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $779,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,127.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,736,586.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,480 shares of company stock valued at $4,642,804. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.