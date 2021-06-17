AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded to Sector Perform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T) from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has $31.00 target price on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. New Street Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.81.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of T stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $207.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.32. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 120,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 28,242 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in AT&T by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 158,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 3.6% in the first quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

See Also: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.