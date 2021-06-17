AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $82.88.

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Benchmark raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AN stock traded down $3.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 5,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,856. AutoNation has a one year low of $35.64 and a one year high of $106.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.64.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.99. AutoNation had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,968 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.23, for a total value of $209,060.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 17,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total transaction of $1,843,362.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,199 shares in the company, valued at $2,687,493.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 557,732 shares of company stock worth $57,834,180 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 103,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 12,071 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,480,000 after buying an additional 50,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. 58.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.