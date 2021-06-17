Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.
Several brokerages recently commented on AVAH. Raymond James began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.65.
Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,574. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.00.
In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
About Aveanna Healthcare
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.
