Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 B-.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVAH. Raymond James began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist began coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Aveanna Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $12.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,784,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,574. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Aveanna Healthcare will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.67 per share, with a total value of $49,994.28. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,611.78. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.