Aviva PLC Buys 1,276 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,226 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $65,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 9,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in Accenture by 99.2% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the first quarter worth $2,403,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Accenture by 11,423.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,498 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 134,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,224,000 after buying an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $284.39. 27,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $199.29 and a 52 week high of $294.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $286.09.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 11.95%. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.77, for a total value of $623,597.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.35.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

