Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,492,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 323,499 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $112,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,570,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 180,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,565,000 after buying an additional 39,053 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 185.2% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $1.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.74. 376,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.10. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.44 and a 52-week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock valued at $15,694,186. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

