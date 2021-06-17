Aviva PLC Has $132.76 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,644 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 110,483 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale makes up about 0.6% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $132,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 35,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden Green Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $384.98. The company had a trading volume of 49,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,580,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $295.40 and a one year high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $170.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.05.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,437,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total value of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,030 shares of company stock worth $5,130,609 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

