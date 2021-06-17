Aviva PLC Purchases 156,668 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,668 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 1.1% of Aviva PLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Mastercard worth $220,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $366.17. 123,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,878,703. The company has a market cap of $362.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 100.68% and a net margin of 42.38%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mastercard news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total value of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,015 shares of company stock worth $17,405,702. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $391.48.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

