Aviva PLC Sells 39,040 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Aviva PLC reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,512,964 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 39,040 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $96,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 17.6% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,751 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 8.5% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,960 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 25.8% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,125 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the last quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its stake in Intel by 31.0% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 198,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,678,000 after purchasing an additional 46,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,734,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $303,001,000 after buying an additional 2,032,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.59. 521,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,029,631. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The firm has a market cap of $232.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price objective on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

