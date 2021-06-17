Aviva PLC Sells 60,207 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,472,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 60,207 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $82,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 70,602,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,910,233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,904,485 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,768,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,031 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth $1,648,683,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,005,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $645,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,818,671 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $61.84. The stock had a trading volume of 666,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,001,219. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.24. The stock has a market cap of $261.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.