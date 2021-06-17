Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives $65.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.75.

Several equities analysts have commented on AXNX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Axonics from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Axonics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $59.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.43 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.97. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.36.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $32.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.89 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 52.60% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Axonics will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $60,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,756.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred J. Ford, Jr. sold 54,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.56, for a total value of $3,179,573.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 287,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,560,635 over the last 90 days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXNX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Axonics by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Axonics by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Axonics in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,796,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Axonics by 106.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems. The company's SNM systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence and non-obstructive urinary retention.

