B. Riley Boosts Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Price Target to $16.00

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CLDT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.95.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLDT opened at $13.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.33. Chatham Lodging Trust has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.76 million, a PE ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 2.10.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

Recommended Story: What does the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) measure?



Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.