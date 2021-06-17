B. Riley Increases Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Price Target to $12.00

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) had its target price lifted by B. Riley from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CLNC. TheStreet upgraded Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Friday, May 21st. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of CLNC stock opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 396.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,882 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,124,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,931,000 after purchasing an additional 254,345 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

