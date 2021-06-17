Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 33,892 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,495,425 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,892 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.9% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $329,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,914 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 795.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 215 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,321 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $354,000. 77.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $218.52. The stock had a trading volume of 44,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,234. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $145.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $162.13 and a 52-week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.53.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

