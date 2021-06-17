Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062,660 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,528 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 1.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of The Home Depot worth $629,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HD. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.10. The stock had a trading volume of 95,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,348,529. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.25 and a 12 month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $320.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $319.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zelman & Associates lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.21.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

