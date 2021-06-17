Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,463,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,664 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $211,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.97. 2,110,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,466,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.22. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.39 and a one year high of $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $342.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.97.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.