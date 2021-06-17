Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 811,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the May 13th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
NYSE BBAR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. 350,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $802.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.
About Banco BBVA Argentina
Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.
