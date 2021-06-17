Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) Short Interest Update

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 811,000 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the May 13th total of 1,210,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 394,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NYSE BBAR traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. 350,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 401,764. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.06. The company has a market cap of $802.65 million, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Banco BBVA Argentina has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 531,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 70,958 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 4.3% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 504,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 20,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 415,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 193,623 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 16.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 214,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 30,293 shares during the period. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

