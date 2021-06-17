Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Upgraded at Societe Generale

Societe Generale upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Jefferies Financial Group raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $6.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.89. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.0697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $396,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

