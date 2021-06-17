Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $19.04 Million Stock Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 178.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 314,091 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,370 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $19,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 15.2% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 16,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $2,870,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 71.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $822,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 21.1% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

LUV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.62.

Shares of NYSE LUV traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.37. 50,529 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,022,840. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.24 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.78. The stock has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company’s revenue was down 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.