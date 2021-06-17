Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $20.89 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 591.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,369 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $20,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after purchasing an additional 781,642 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after purchasing an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,127,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $987,956,000 after purchasing an additional 228,566 shares during the period. 66.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $213.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.45.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $195.84. The stock had a trading volume of 12,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,369. The company has a market capitalization of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a twelve month low of $148.80 and a twelve month high of $208.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

