Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 84.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 699,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 320,606 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $26,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Bank of America by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.97.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.96. The company had a trading volume of 710,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,466,832. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $351.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

