Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 180,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,053 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,351,012,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,759,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,987,325,000 after purchasing an additional 19,155,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 293.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,373,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195,906 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,154,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,014,903,000 after buying an additional 9,625,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 281.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,334,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $951,605,000 after buying an additional 9,104,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 39,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $2,979,438.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 137,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,300,319.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total transaction of $8,678,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 209,976 shares of company stock worth $15,694,186 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.37. 79,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541,615. The company has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

