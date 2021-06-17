Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 17,091 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,091 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 286,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,165,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $163.83. 54,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,680. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $173.65. The firm has a market cap of $431.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

