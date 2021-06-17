Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Sells 42,801 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. reduced its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,801 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.26% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $39,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 97,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,732,000 after buying an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,557,000. Rede Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $256,094,000.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 114,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,920,555. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.14 and a 1-year high of $110.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.51.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

