BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $7.80.
About BANCO DO BRASIL/S
See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?
Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.