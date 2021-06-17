BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Raises Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 12th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. This is an increase from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $7.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.97. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $7.80.

About BANCO DO BRASIL/S

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

