Bango (LON:BGO) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Bango plc (LON:BGO)’s share price was down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 212 ($2.77) and last traded at GBX 213.50 ($2.79). Approximately 19,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 158,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 215 ($2.81).

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 260 ($3.40) price target on shares of Bango in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 216.51. The firm has a market cap of £161.72 million and a P/E ratio of 33.89.

In related news, insider Gianluca D’Agostino sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70), for a total value of £40,365 ($52,737.13).

Bango Company Profile (LON:BGO)

Bango plc develops, markets, and sells technology that enables the marketing and sale of products and services to mobile phone users. The company offers Bango Marketplace that enables app marketers in finding Bango Audiences to directly reach new paying users; Bango Payments, which connects online app stores and merchants to approximately 3 billion users; Bango Resale, a solution to deliver the results from reselling and bundling products and services; and Bango Boost+, a customer and revenue growth program.

