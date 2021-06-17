Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) is Payden & Rygel’s 5th Largest Position

Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,291,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 2.3% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $49,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 84.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 699,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,943,000 after buying an additional 320,606 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 21,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 427.4% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 16,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 50.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,792,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,337,000 after purchasing an additional 599,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 29.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. 1,193,249 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,466,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $350.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.22. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 24.09%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.97.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

