Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura Sells 5,833 Shares

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $520,595.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,066,590.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BOH opened at $88.83 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.35. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 25.16%. The company had revenue of $163.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 69.43%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

