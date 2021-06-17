Bank of Hawaii Decreases Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Bank of Hawaii lessened its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 68.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 317.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 11,869 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total transaction of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Castle International stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.11. 1,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,016,156. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.89 billion, a PE ratio of 86.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $186.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.86.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

