Bank of Hawaii Grows Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Bank of Hawaii raised its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 72.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 11,210.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,016 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 93,508 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 72.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the first quarter valued at about $560,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,745. The company has a market capitalization of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total transaction of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,318,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,862.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 769,133 shares of company stock worth $51,217,363 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

