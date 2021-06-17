Bank of Hawaii Grows Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.33. 71,181 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,875,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The stock has a market cap of $168.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $86.07.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.28%.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

